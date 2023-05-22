EU foreign ministers debate new Russia sanctions, Sudan crisis

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to preoccupy European Union foreign ministers on Monday at a meeting in Brussels with new sanctions under discussion.



EU capitals are yet to agree on new punitive measures on Russia that aim to crackdown on sanctions evasion via countries outside of the bloc like Kazakhstan, Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.



Hungary has also threatened to block the latest round of sanctions over the inclusion of the country's largest bank OTP in the list of potential targets. The decision requires unanimity.



New sanctions are to be adopted on Iran over the regime's crackdown on anti-government demonstrations that come after Tehran executed three more men in connection with the protests.



EU foreign ministers are also set to discuss the situation in Sudan after Saudi Arabia and the United States brokered a seven-day ceasefire between the warring parties due to start on Monday.



A working lunch with the foreign ministers of the Western Balkan countries is also on the agenda. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to join his EU counterparts via video.



