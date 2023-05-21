UKRAINE DENIES RUSSIAS ALLEGED CAPTURE OF BAKHMUT

A Ukrainian official on Sunday said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "denied" that Russian forces had captured the strategic city of Bakhmut, clarifying a statement wrongly attributed to him ahead of a meeting with his US counterpart.

Presidential Press Secretary Serhii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook that Zelenskyy's reply of "I think no" to reporters in Japan was in response to them saying: "Russians said they have taken Bakhmut."

"In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut," Nykyforov further said.

Earlier, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that Zelenskyy had said "I think no" when asked by a reporter in Hiroshima if Bakhmut was still controlled by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader is currently in Japan, where he participated in the G-7 summit and met with world leaders, including his US, South Korean, French, and EU counterparts, as well as the premiers of India, Italy, and the UK, in addition to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelenskyy's comment came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had taken complete control of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, in a morning briefing early Sunday, Ukraine's General Staff said the battle for Bakhmut continues.