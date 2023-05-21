Italian prime minister to inspect extensive damage in flood-hit areas

Regions of Italy remain on the highest level of alert following severe flooding sparked by heavy rainfall, with the prime minister expected to visit the worst-hit areas in Emilia-Romagna on Sunday.



The alert level applies in Sicily as well as in parts of the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, according to the Civil Defence agency late on Saturday evening.



While the rains have since subsided, geologists issued warnings of landslides. Many roads have disappeared completely and will have to be rebuilt from scratch, geologist Paride Antolini told the ANSA news agency.



Italian media reported that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was expected at noon in the city of Forlì, which was severely affected by the deadly flooding.



The Italian premier departed earlier from the summit of seven leading industrialized countries (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan, in order to assess the developments at home. "My conscience demands that I return," she told journalists before her departure.



Meloni said she wanted to "work personally to give the necessary answers." She is due to meet representatives of the local authorities and volunteers working in the aftermath of the flooding.



At least 14 people have died in the floods and landslides and thousands had to be evacuated.



The storms caused severe damage throughout the region, with entire fields and roads flooded or blocked by masses of mud. The landslides have also left many houses and farms isolated.



The Italian fire brigade has been called out to almost 4,000 operations since the flooding began, it said on Sunday morning, mainly in the areas around Bologna, Rave, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.



