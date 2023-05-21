In Japan, Biden warns China against military action against Taiwan

US President Joe Biden warned China against military action against Taiwan on Sunday as he addressed the press following the summit of seven leading industrialized democracies (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan.



There should be no unilateral change in the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, he said.



"There is a clear understanding among most of our allies that in fact, if China acts unilaterally there will be a response," Biden said.



He asserted that the US would continue to pursue a one-China policy, recognising Beijing as the legitimate government of China.



But Biden pointed out that after that, neither China nor Taiwan could proceed independently. "It needs to be a mutually agreed outcome." The US also does not expect Taiwan to declare independence on its own, the US president said.



Beijing regards the democratic island republic as part of China while Taiwan has had an independent government for more than 70 years.



Tensions have risen recently and Biden said the US would continue to help Taiwan defend itself. He stressed that he saw no "inevitability" of war between China and the US or even Japan and South Korea.



In the frosty relationship with Beijing, Biden said there would be the beginning of a thaw "very soon," without providing further details.



Relations cooled between Washington and Beijing after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory and the subsequent cancellation of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China.



Blinken is now trying to rearrange the visit but Beijing is not engaging in any attempts at contact, according to reports.



A further issue at the G7 summit was the economic relationship with China, though Biden and other leaders underlined this did not mean disengaging from Beijing.



"We are not going to decouple from China, we are looking to derisk and diversify the relationship with China," Biden said on Sunday. Supply chains should be diversified to avoid dependence on any one country, he added.



The US also wants to protect technology that is important for its security. Biden said he had told Chinese state and party leader Xi Jinping that he was not willing to trade certain things because the latter was using them to build nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.



The US president comments came after Beijing responded unusually sharply to the G7's talks, accusing the nations gathered in Japan of "smearing China" and trying to "(interfere) in the internal affairs of other countries."



Japan currently holds the G7 presidency of the group, which also includes the US, Germany, France, Italy, Britain and Canada.



A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman reacted to the tougher stance that the G7 countries had taken towards China as leaders discussed reducing economic dependency on the major power and limiting supply chain risks.



In a statement, the G7 also rejected China's territorial claims to in the East and South China Seas and warned against military action against democratic Taiwan.



Beijing's spokesman accused the G7 countries of "disregarding China's serious concerns" and pursuing policies that will "hinder international peace, damage regional stability and suppress the development of other countries."



