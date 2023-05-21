Greek voters heading to the polls for parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections began in Greece on Sunday morning, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative ruling party Nea Dimokratia (ND) considered the favourite.



Opposition leftist party Syriza, with its leading candidate Alexis Tsipras - a former prime minister himself - is expected to become the second strongest force according to polls.



The latest polls showed Mitsotakis' party with around 35%, followed by Syriza a good 7 percentage points behind.



The approximately 9.8 million eligible voters can choose between 36 registered parties.



Polling stations are due to close at 7 pm (1600 GMT). Forecasts based on by-election polls are expected immediately afterwards.



Meaningful projections are expected around 8 pm.



