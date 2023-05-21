GERMANYS SCHOLZ CALLS ON PYONGYANG TO HALT MISSILE TESTS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile tests as he visited South Korea, speaking from the border that divides the peninsula.



"These ballistic tests must stop. The attempt to give itself a nuclear boost must stop. This is a threat to peace and security in the region," Scholz said.



Regional tensions have risen significantly since Kim Jong Un took power in North Korea at the end of 2011, mainly due to missile tests and Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme. Four of the six nuclear tests by North Korea so far were carried out under Kim. He also pressed ahead with the development of ballistic missiles. Such missiles are usually surface-to-surface missiles which can also carry a nuclear warhead, depending on their design.



Scholz called this an "unchanged dangerous situation." He said the visit to the border was very important and moving in view of the German division between 1949 and 1990. "Germany is now reunited. That is a great fortune that we have." Visiting the Korean border showed how lucky this is, he said.



Scholz visited the demilitarized zone together with his wife Britta Ernst. The two visited the blue barracks where the armistice agreement concluded in July 1953 was negotiated after the three-year Korean War.



From the border building on the North Korean side, Scholz and Ernst were observed with binoculars. In one of the blue barracks with the negotiating table standing exactly on the border line, Scholz entered North Korean territory for a few minutes.



