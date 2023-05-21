German minister relaxed despite being booed at Jewish music festival

German Culture Minister Claudia Roth was calm despite some attendees at a Jewish music competition having loudly expressed their disapproval with her politics and views.



The minister attended a "Jewrovision" contest in Frankfurt on Friday, accepting an invitation by Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, her spokesman told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.



While some in the audience "loudly expressed" their opposition to her stance on some issues, Roth had enjoyed a friendly exchange with Schuster and the young people joining the contest. This had been "very good and exciting," according to Roth.



The minister also had "a very good relationship with very many people who represent and shape Jewish life in Germany today, and maintains a close exchange with them," her spokesman said.



One of the vice-presidents of the German-Israeli Society (DIG), Marcus Faber told the Tagesspiegel that Roth's "relativising attitude" at the Documenta art exhibition was "only the icing on the cake of several questionable positions and decisions."



He was referring to criticism of the Documenta modern art show in Kassel last year, where one work was taken down due to concerns about anti-Semitism, and others were criticized.



"The relationship between Ms Roth and the Jews in Germany is disturbed," Faber said, calling on Roth to seek dialogue with the Jewish associations.



The culture ministry partly financed the art fair and Roth was accused of having ignored previous warnings of anti-Semitic tendencies on the part of the Indonesian curatorial group Ruangrupa, who organized the exhibition.



"It is not enough to only care about dead Jews. To make that clear, the young Jewish people have protested against Ms Roth," the chairman of the Young Forum in the DIG, Constantin Ganss, told the newspaper.



In a video shared on Twitter by one of the DIG vice-presidents, Anna Staroselski, Roth can be seen interrupting her speech in the face of the protests, shouting: "This is democracy. I accept this criticism because we are a strong and a colourful and a courageous democracy."



Ruangrupa curated documenta fifteen, the hugely influential exhibition of international contemporary art held in the German city of Kassel once every five years.



As part of their approach, the collective extended invitations to other groups to join with their projects, and asked them in turn to invite further artists and collectives.



The show was overshadowed by accusations that it included art with clear anti-Semitic symbols and motifs. Ruangrupa also faced accusations of anti-Semitism over the inclusion of artists and groups that support a cultural boycott of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.



