Zelensky presence at G7 'can be a game changer': Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the G7 summit "can be a game changer", French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday as the two leaders met in Hiroshima.

Zelensky's surprise trip to meet both G7 allies and invited developing nations like Brazil and India is a "unique opportunity" to "express your situation, convey your message and share your view", said Macron.

"I do believe that it can be a game changer."