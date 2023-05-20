Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the G7 summit, footage from Japan's NHK broadcaster at Hiroshima Airport show.



"Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today," Zelensky tweeted.



Originally it was said that the Ukrainian president would only be connected via video at the summit of the group of leading wealthy democracies.



His in-person visit was announced on Friday.



The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is one of the main topics of the deliberations in Hiroshima.



