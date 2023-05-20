US judge orders Pentagon leaks suspect held until trial

A federal judge in the nation's capital ordered on Friday Jack Teixeira, the man accused by prosecutors of one of the most consequential leaks of classified US documents in decades, be held until his trial begins.

Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy sided with prosecutors in ordering Teixeira, the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman, saying he poses a significant risk of obstructing justice, and has an "unhealthy fascination" with guns, according to multiple reports.

"Who did he put at risk?" Hennessy asked, according to the Washington Post newspaper. "You could make a list as long as a phone book."

Hennessy also said Teixeira has a "lack of integrity," according to the Post.

"Given the publicity of this case, foreign governments know that the defendant was disloyal to the United States and that he is facing a long jail sentence," he added.

Teixeira, 21, is accused of leaking a number of classified military documents to his friends on the videogame-centric chat platform Discord, some of which were later posted on the internet.

He was taken into custody in April after leaks sent shockwaves through the US's international partnerships, exposing highly undiplomatic assessments of critical allies, including Ukraine as it fights against Russia's ongoing war.

Searches of Teixeira's home had also uncovered an "arsenal" of weapons including AK-style assault rifles and a bazooka, according to prosecutors.

Using his government computer, the suspect also searched for information on mass shootings and an "assassination van."

Prosecutors further allege Teixeira has a long history of making violent and racist threats, according to the Justice Department.

The information about Teixeira raises many questions, including how he managed to obtain security clearance.

The leaks on Twitter and Russian Telegram channels are as important as the 2010 WikiLeaks scandal, in which US diplomatic cables were leaked, and the Snowden crisis in 2013, when US digital surveillance activities were exposed, according to reports.

Despite the WikiLeaks and Snowden disclosures, many US experts suggest that the significance of the new leaks comes from the fact that the shared documents contain up-to-date information.