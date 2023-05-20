Germany probes arson attack on Turkish travel agency

Police in southern Germany are investigating a suspected arson attack on a Turkish travel agency in Stuttgart that caused damage amounting to several tens of thousands of euros.



A police spokesperson said on Saturday that there were no new findings on possible motives for the incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday.



The travel agency is close to a mosque in a neighbourhood of Stuttgart known for its large Turkish population. According to a police statement on Friday, two men had run away from the scene. A political motive for the attack has not been ruled out.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that he had called the mosque and expressed his sympathy, and that many attacks on Turks in Germany remained unsolved.



The minister said that while he had nothing against Germany, unfortunately, the country "does not have a clean record in these matters."











