Court finds FBI misused surveillance tool on Jan. 6 suspects, protesters, donors

The FBI repeatedly misused a surveillance tool while searching for information about Jan. 6 riot suspects, crime victims, donors and those arrested at protests in the wake of the killing of Geroge Floyd, US media reports said Friday.

The violations were detailed in a newly unsealed redacted court order that said the digital tool was misused more than 278,000 times.

The FBI did not follow their standards and obtained information despite it not having any ''analytical, investigative or evidentiary purpose,'' it said.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court demanded the FBI address the problems. FBI officials said they have taken corrective measures.