Biden advisor sees no change in policy with US support for F-16s

The Biden administration was working on Saturday to dispel the impression that its newly announced support for a fighter jet coalition for Ukraine was a political U-turn.



"Nothing has changed," President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.



The United States had never taken F-16 fighter jets off the table before, he insisted.



Biden informed the G7 leaders in Hiroshima on Friday that the US would support the joint allied training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16.



Once the training gets under way, it would be decided when and how many aircraft would be delivered and who in the coalition would provide them.



Biden and other top members of the US government had for months publicly rejected pleas from Kiev for F-16s, saying the jets were not needed for Ukraine's military offences to beat back Russian forces.



Sullivan said the decision on arms deliveries to Ukraine had always followed the needs of the war effort and that the White House had always left the door open.



Now, he said, "we've reached a moment where it is time to look down the road" and assess what Ukrainian forces need in the long-term to deter and repel Russian aggression - and that's where the fighter jets came in.



Asked whether the lengthy training of Ukrainian pilots on the jets should not have started much earlier, Sullivan said the F-16s were not needed now on the battlefield in the US assessment, but only for the long-term build-up of Ukrainian forces.



He did not comment on how long the training of Ukrainian pilots would take and when a decision on a concrete delivery of jets to Kiev might be made. Several European militaries have a supply of the US-made F-16s.



When asked about the potential for escalation in the war, because such jets could possibly be used for attacks over Russian territory, Sullivan emphasized that all arms deliveries to Ukraine were fundamentally subject to the premise that the US would not enable or support attacks on Russian soil.



So far, Ukraine has clearly adhered to this premise, he said.



Sullivan also said that Biden expects to meet his Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for bilateral talks in Hiroshima.



Zelensky will attend the G7 summit, as was announced by Ukrainian officials on Friday and then later by Japan. He is expected to arrive on Saturday afternoon.



Zelensky has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic visits in recent days as part of his efforts to secure Western fighter jets.



On Friday, he hailed Biden's F-16 decision as "historic."













