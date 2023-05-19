GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS HIROSHIMA IS A REMINDER TO SEEK PEACE, SECURITY

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the G7 countries remain committed to providing economic and military support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.



"We have once again assured that we will give Ukraine the necessary support for as long as that is required," Scholz told journalists after the first day of the summit that is being held in Hiroshima, Japan.



A fair peace is only possible if Russia realises that it must end this war and withdraw its troops, he said.



Scholz emphasized that Hiroshima was a memorial "that also gives us a mandate to ensure that peace and security in the world remain guaranteed and that there must be no nuclear escalation."



His comments came as leaders recalled the victims of the first atomic bomb dropped by the US on August 6, 1045, which destroyed about 80% of the city.



More than 70 000 people were killed instantly, while tens of thousands more died in the following months and years.

