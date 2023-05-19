France launches probe into posters caricaturing Macron as Hitler: Report

France has launched an investigation into posters caricaturing President Emmanuel Macron as Adolf Hitler, according to local media reports on Thursday.

At least 30 posters were placed on billboards in the southern province of Avignon, accompanied by a quote from Gandhi: "Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes outlawed or corrupt," reported the public broadcaster TF1.

Although the company that owns the billboards promptly removed the posters, an investigation has been initiated for public insult to the president and incitement to rebellion, TF1 added.

The perpetrators could face up to two months in prison and a fine of €7,500 ($8,100) for provocation to rebellion, as well as a criminal fine of €12,000 for insulting the president, cautioned Avignon prosecutor Florence Galtier, according to the broadcaster.