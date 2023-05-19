Berlusconi released from Milan hospital after 45 days

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital on Friday after 45 days of treatment.



The 86-year-old left the San Raffaele hospital in Milan with an escort by car and waved to journalists.



Berlusconi was admitted to the hospital in early April because of pneumonia and doctors said he was also treated for chronic leukaemia. The politician and media mogul was in intensive care for almost two weeks.



Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted on Friday, "Forza Silvio." Berlusconi's political party, Forza Italia, roughly translates as "Let's Go, Italy."



Meloni said that she expected her fellow conservative to return "to fight many more battles together."



Berlusconi has shaped Italian political life for decades. The right-wing populist was prime minister four times, with interruptions, from 1994 to 2011. He currently sits as an elected representative in the Senate, the smaller of the two chambers of parliament in Rome.



He has been struggling with health problems for years. At the end of 2020, he contracted a coronavirus infection and pneumonia, and last year he had to go to hospital for a urinary tract infection. In 2016, he had heart surgery.



