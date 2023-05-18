Zelensky will join the G7 summit online, Japanese government says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima online, the Japanese government says, according to reports by Japanese news agency Kyodo.



Earlier, statements from Zelensky's entourage raised the possibility that the president might attend the meeting in person.



During a visit to Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Zelensky to participate online in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which is to begin on Friday.



One of the main topics will be Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.



Japan currently holds the rotating G7 presidency.



Kyodo, citing Ihor Shovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office responsible for foreign policy, initially reported that an in-person meeting between Zelensky and the G7 heads of state and government would depend on the military situation.



