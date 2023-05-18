UK welcomes grain deal extension, accuses Russia for 'using food as weapon'

The British foreign secretary on Thursday welcomed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Deal, calling on Russia to commit to the deal's "full implementation."

"The continuation of the BSGI (Black Sea Grain Deal) is a positive step but Russia's false deadline destabilised the deal and slowed food reaching those most in need," James Cleverly said on Twitter.

He thanked Türkiye and the UN for their efforts on the deal extension.

"Russia must stop using food as a weapon and commit to the deal's full implementation," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the deal, which was set to expire on May 18, was extended for two months.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

The deal has been extended three times since it was first signed for 120 days. It was first extended in November 2022 and then in March.