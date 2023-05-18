Belarus says world on edge of global conflict

NATO's expansion has brought the world very close to a global conflict, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk, Lukashenko criticized Finland's accession and Sweden's application to the military alliance.

"Such actions put the world on the very dangerous edge of a global conflict. Despite the rapid decline in living standards and the deterioration of economic prospects in European countries, the West is escalating international tensions and openly admits that it is preparing for war," he said.

Lukashenko also denounced the Organization for the Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE), saying both the OSCE and the UN are turning into a tool of confrontation and pressure.

The Belarusian leader called on the CSTO countries to stick together in the face of the threats and challenges in order to defend the sovereignty and independence of all members.

Lukashenko noted that sanctions are used as a tool to divide the CSTO countries, urging them "not to fall for these tricks."

"They are trying to separate us ... do not fall for these tricks. You have to look where it is better for you, where it is better for your peoples," he said.

The CSTO is a Russia-led military bloc, uniting six former Soviet countries -- Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.



