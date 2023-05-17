UNS GUTERRES SAYS GRAIN DEAL EXTENSION IS GOOD NEWS FOR THE WORLD

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed Russia's decision to agree to a two-month extension of the deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea as "good news for the world."



The agreement is important for global food security, Gueterres said on Wednesday, and because it shows that "even in the darkest hours, there is always a beacon of hope and an opportunity to find solutions that benefit everyone."



Guterres said that, although there are still outstanding issues, representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN are continuing to discuss them.



