UN envoy to Yemen urge parties to establish cease-fire

The UN envoy to Yemen urged parties and interlocutors to establish a cease-fire Wednesday and launch a political process.

"The parties have an obligation to build on the progress made to date and to take decisive steps towards a peaceful and comprehensive solution," Hans Grundberg said during a briefing at the Security Council.

Grundberg said the truce provided a "conducive environment and starting point," but the "fragility of the military situation, the dire state of the economy and the daily challenges facing Yemenis are reminders of why a more comprehensive agreement between the parties is so vital"

"The continuing reports of violence across frontlines, notably in Al Jawf, Ta'iz, Ma'rib and Sa'ada highlight the fragility of the current situation and underscore the need for a formal ceasefire," he added.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been in control of the nation's capital, Sana'a, and other regions since September 2014.

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Yemenis are hopeful for a resolution to the crisis and conflicts following an April 6 agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which marked the resumption of relations between the two countries after seven years.