Several world leaders congratulate Türkiye’s Erdoğan over election results

Several world leaders conveyed their congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over election results, the Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, among the leaders who congratulated Erdoğan included Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

They wished Erdoğan success in the runoff vote.

Millions of voters cast their votes on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdoğan took the lead in round one.

Erdoğan and his closest competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation's Alliance, will face off in round two.