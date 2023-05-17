No British or German jets for Ukraine anytime soon, ministers say

Neither Germany nor Britain plan to deliver advanced fighter jets to Ukraine in the near future, the defence ministers of the two countries made clear at a joint press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.



British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that Britain would consider training Ukrainian pilots but that it has no plans to donate aircraft to the country.



Both Wallace and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine has expressed a clear preference for US-made F-16 fighter jets, which neither Germany nor Britain possess, and described their Tornado and Eurofighter Tycoon aircraft as unsuitable for Ukraine's needs.



Wallace warned against viewing the delivery of fighter jets as a "magic wand" that could bring about a decision.



In the short term, Wallace said it is more important to equip Ukraine with anti-aircraft and strike capabilities that are comparable to what fighter jets could provide. He pointed to Britain's recent delivery of Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Germany's contributions to building up Ukraine's air defences.



Pistorius also confirmed that Germany would not deliver any combat aircraft.



"We don't have F-16 fighter jets," Pistorius said. "And neither Tornadoes nor Eurofighters are suitable to help now - especially since training and many other things are far too expensive to be able to help Ukraine in the short term."



Germany cannot "play an active role" in an alliance to equip Ukraine with modern Western fighters, Pistorius said.



Pistorius argued that the decision on whether to supply Ukraine with fighter jets ultimately rests with the United States, which has been Ukraine's most significant foreign supporter.



"In the end anyway, as far as I know, it's up to the White House to decide: Can the F-16 fighter planes be delivered at all? Can pilots be trained on these planes?" Pistorius said. "None of these are questions that will be decided in Berlin."



