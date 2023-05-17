Kiev residents complain of locked shelters during latest attacks

Following complaints from residents of Kiev that air-raid shelters were locked during recent rocket attacks, the Ukrainian capital city's military administration has ordered an investigation.



"Closing shelters during war, during such massive air attacks, is a crime," military administration leader Serhiy Popko said in a statement on Wednesday. Kiev's Defence Council ordered an immediate review.



Popko said he received "numerous complaints" from Kiev residents in "almost all districts of the capital" about locked shelters during the latest missile attacks.



Kiev's civilian mayor, former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, has yet to comment on the allegations.



On Tuesday night, the capital experienced the heaviest anti-aircraft fire since the war began almost 15 months ago.



Kiev's approximately 50 metro stations as well as underpasses and the basements of residential buildings are supposed to offer shelter for civilians. Authorities published a map of the roughly 5,000 shelters throughout Kiev before Russia launched its full-scale invasion.



