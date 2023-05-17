Canada, South Korea strengthen ties to reduce dependency on China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada and South Korea agreed to buttress economic ties as they "need to be clear-eyed" on where they cooperate with China.

Trudeau and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol recognized that China is an important economic partner, but they must be selective on where their dependency on Beijing lies.

"We recognize -- both of us -- that China is an important economic partner, not just in the region but around the world," Trudeau said at a joint news conference with Yeol in Seoul on his first trip to South Korea.

The two leaders signed a "landmark" Memorandum of Understanding regarding critical minerals that Canada has and South Korea needs to transition to clean secure energy, Trudeau said in a statement from his office.

Both countries have created Indo-Pacific plans that target strengthening military and economic ties designed to counter China's influence in the area.

But China was not the only subject where the two leaders reach an agreement. They committed to a new "youth mobility arrangement" that will see more opportunities for young people to exchange travel and work between both countries.

"We welcome thousands of Korean students to our universities every year and now, we want to do even more," said Trudeau.

The Canadian leader also had harsh words for North Korea and said Canada will continue maritime sanctions against the country.

"We continue to deplore the regular military activities including nuclear missile tests by North Korea, that destabilize not just the region but threaten the security of the entire world," he said.













