31 people killed by heavy rains in war-torn Yemen: UN

At least 31 Yemenis have been killed by heavy rains and flooding in the war-torn country, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"From 11 April, evidence of the intensification of short-duration rainfall events was widespread, which led to intensified flash flooding that caused huge damage to spate irrigation infrastructures across much of the wadies," the UN food agency FAO said in a statement.

"Field reports indicate that 31 people died, 37 were injured, and 3 were reported to be missing in the wake of the April floods," it added.

Heavy rains persisted across most of Yemen's western parts with heavy downpours reported in Al-Mahwit, Hajjah, Dhamar, Raymah, Amanat Al Asimah, Ibb, and Sanaa.

The heavy rains caused "devastating rock fall, especially in Al-Asha village, Yarim District, Ibb governorate where extensive damage to infrastructure is causing a spike in humanitarian needs," FAO said.

Yemen lacks proper infrastructure due to ongoing civil war over the past nine years, which decreased the vital services provided to Yemenis and increased their suffering in times of extreme weather.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.