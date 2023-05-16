Ukrainian commander calls Bakhmut a "mousetrap" for Russians

The commander of the Ukrainian land forces Oleksandr Syrskyi described the embattled town of Bakhmut as a "mousetrap" for Russian troops.



"The Wagner mercenaries crawled into Bakhmut like rats into a mousetrap," Syrskyi said on Tuesday during a visit to the front line area.



Through "active defence," the Ukrainian units had been able to stage counterattacks several sections near Bakhmut, he added.



"The enemy has more resources, but we are destroying their plans," the commander said. He awarded medals to several soldiers.



The Ukrainians say they have pushed back Russian troops north and south-west of Bakhmut, in some cases by several kilometres.



The head of the Kremlin-loyal Wagner Group of mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin again claimed that he was making progress in conquering the last streets in the city of Bakhmut. He published a video on Tuesday in which he showed the parts on a map still occupied by Ukrainian troops.



Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for over a year. The town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, once home to more than 70,000 people, has been the focus of fighting for months. The battle for the strategically important town is the bloodiest and longest of the war so far.