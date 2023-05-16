Targets achieved, Patriots destroyed in Ukraine strikes: Russian Defence Ministry

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that it carried out high-precision sea and air strikes on the Ukrainian units and ammunition storage sites, adding that the targets were achieved, according to the Russian news agencies.

The Ministry also added that the Russian forces destroyed the Patriot air defence systems in Kyiv.

The ministry was also quoted as saying the overnight strikes had also been aimed at Ukrainian fighting units and ammunition storage sites.

Ukraine said earlier that it had shot down 18 Russian missiles overnight, including an entire volley of six Kinzhals.