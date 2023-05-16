REPORT: UKRAINES SUPREME COURT PRESIDENT SUSPECTED OF TAKING BRIBES

Anti-corruption campaigners in Ukraine allege that Supreme Court president Vsevolod Knyazev was caught receiving $3 million in bribes, the online newspaper Ukrajinska Pravda reported late on Monday.



Media in Kiev reported that other judges of the top judicial body were being raided.



The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) published a photo of bundles of banknotes on a couch. Details were to be released later.



NABU and the Special Prosecutor's Office said they had uncovered "large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court, in particular a scheme to obtain undue advantages by the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court," the statement from both agencies said. Who is alleged to have bribed whom and why was not clear from the notices.



Knyazev was installed as chairman of the Supreme Court in October 2021. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly promised a more determined fight against the culture of bribes that is widespread in the country. Zelensky's main aim is to show that Ukraine is ready to negotiate for membership in the European Union.



