GERMAN SPD DOESNT INVITE EX-CHANCELLOR SCHRÖDER TO PARTY ANNIVERSARY

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have refused to invite Gerhard Schröder to the party's 160th anniversary celebration next week due to the former chancellor's controversial ties to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.



"As long as he is close to the warmonger and aggressor here, as can be seen in the visit to the Russian embassy last week, we currently have nothing to share," SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert said in Berlin on Tuesday.



An arbitration commission ruled recently that the SPD will not penalize Schroeder for his ties to Russia, a question that has long divided the governing party.



After applications to appeal a decision by the SPD arbitration commission in Hanover were rejected as inadmissible for formal reasons by the party's Federal Arbitration Commission on Monday, Schröder may now remain in the SPD for good.



The 79-year-old party veteran will be included in a video about the history of the SPD to be aired at the anniversary celebration on May 23.



After all, Schröder was "part of social democratic history," Kühnert asserted.



"The break with Gerhard Schröder is not a historical break, it is a current break that obviously has to do with his positioning in the context of Putin's war against Ukraine," he explained.



The ex-chancellor is considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was also on the board of Russian energy giant Rosneft for years, only resigning following growing pressure after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Schröder was chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and party leader of the SPD from 1999 to 2004.



