Fisherman records shocking moment in which shark attacks his kayak in Hawaii

Scott Haraguchi is a fisherman who was kayaking off the coast of Kualoa on Windward Oahu when he saw a shark begin to approach his boat.

"I heard a sound like a boat without a motor approaching me, I looked and saw this huge thing. My brain first thought it was a turtle, but then it hit me and I realized it was a tiger shark," he explained to ABC7.

Finally, the shark began to bite his boat, and a shocking moment has been recorded thanks to the fact that he left his GoPro camera on after catching a fish.

The fisherman has acknowledged that he believes that the attack could have occurred by confusing the kayak with his prey, since he saw an injured seal near him.