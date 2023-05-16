Ex-Russian president says ‘primitive NATO politics’ has lost

Criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks that Moscow has "already lost geopolitically" its war in Ukraine, a former Russian president said it is "primitive NATO politics" that has lost.

"A certain person calling himself the president of France said that Russia had already lost geopolitically, and was transforming into the other countries' vassal. The president of the Republic was obviously harmed by socializing with the Kiev junkie," Dmitry Medvedev said in a statement on Twitter.

"So, if there has indeed been a loss, it is that of the primitive NATO politics, with its underlying ambition to play the exceptional role in the 21st century," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also accused Europe, including France, of becoming a vassal of the US, claiming that it is hurting its own economy and ordinary Europeans in the process.

On Sunday, Macron told local media that Russia entered "a form of subservience" with China and lost its access to the Baltic, which he described as "a geopolitical defeat."