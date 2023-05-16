BRITAINS KING CHARLES III TO VISIT ROMANIA IN JUNE

Britain's King Charles III will visit Romania in June, the eastern European country's prime minister said Tuesday.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said the newly crowned king would meet government officials, including President Klaus Iohannis, who attended Charles' coronation in London this month.

"We are part of the programme," Ciuca told reporters when asked to confirm media reports that Charles would visit on June 2.

He gave no further details.

Local media reported that Charles would also travel to the remote region of Transylvania.

The village of Viscri in that picturesque region won the heart of the then prince Charles when he first visited in 1998.

The house he bought there in 2006 was initially an occasional princely residence but has been transformed into a museum dedicated to botany, another of the new king's passions.

Under Charles' sponsorship, the Mihai Eminescu Trust foundation has renovated several properties in Transylvania with traditional methods and materials to preserve the heritage.

Charles claims descent from a 15th-century prince known as Vlad the Impaler, the historical inspiration for Bram Stoker's "Count Dracula". He has even said that Transylvania is "in my blood".