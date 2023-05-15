Violent protests: Pakistan Army to try 'arsonists' in military courts

The Pakistan Army announced on Monday that the "perpetrators" of attacks on military installations during last week's violent protests across the country soon after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

The decision was made during a "special" Corps Commanders' meeting held at the army's General Headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, with Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir in the chair, said a statement issued by the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"The forum expressed the firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act," the statement said.

Though the statement did not mention the term "military courts," a senior lawyer says it clearly indicates that those arrested will be tried in a military court, which is authorized to try individuals who have committed offenses such as waging war against the state, causing any person injury or death, instilling terror or insecurity, and various other offenses.

Pakistan empowered military courts to try civilians for terrorism-related offenses as part of its 20-point "National Action Plan" adopted in Jan. 2015 after the horrific terrorists attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014.

Those charged under the Army Act or the Official Secrets Act will be tried in a military court, senior lawyer Inam Ur Rahim told Anadolu over the phone.

Pakistan descended into violence last week following the former premier's arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises in an alleged corruption case, with angry mobs attacking civil and military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's house and the entrance of the army headquarters.

At least eight people were killed and over 300 others were injured, including policemen, during the violent protests.

It followed a massive countrywide crackdown in which thousands of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) party workers, including several key leaders, were arrested on terrorism and other charges.

The PTI denies involvement in attacks on public and private property, while Khan claimed on social media that he knows those involved in the attacks, without naming them but implying a conspiracy against the party.

The army statement said restraint will no longer be exercised against "perpetrators, spoilers, and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances."

"The forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving desecration of Shuhada (martyrs') pictures, monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction," it added

According to the statement, the commanders also conveyed the "anguish and sentiments" of the army's rank and file regarding these "unfortunate and unacceptable" incidents.

"Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile," it added.

The army also expressed concern over "externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare unleashed against the army leadership meant to create fissures" between the armed forces and the people of the country, as well as within the rank and file.

"The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds," it said.