SLOVAKIAS NEW TECHNOCRATIC GOVERNMENT TAKES OFFICE

Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová appointed a technocratic government under the leadership of non-party central banker Ľudovít Ódor on Monday.



The 46-year-old former deputy governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) will lead the country until a new government emerges from the parliamentary elections on September 30.



Ódor's cabinet of experts replaces the conservative-populist minority government under Eduard Heger. Heger was rejected in December by a vote of no confidence and has only served on an acting basis since then.



Bordering Ukraine, Slovakia is among Kiev's most ardent political and military supporters. Čaputová has ensured that the new government will continue backing its neighbour with key appointments.



Miroslav Wlachovsky, who previously worked as a diplomat in Washington and London, became the new foreign minister. The defence ministry was taken over by security and defence expert Martin Sklenar, who also represented Slovakia as a diplomat in Washington, as well as in Slovakia's EU representation in Brussels.



According to the president, Ódor should help calm domestic disputes, particularly the hostilities between the parties. Čaputová said at the swearing-in ceremony that the ongoing friction within the previous governing coalition had become intolerable for the public.



Instead, she expects objectivity, transparency, and professionalism from the new prime minister and his ministers, as well as humane politics and respect for critics.



Ódor promised a calm and competent leadership. Like any new government, his cabinet must face a vote of confidence in parliament within 30 days.



