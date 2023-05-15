KREMLIN SAYS BRITISH MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE WONT ALTER OUTCOME OF CONFLICT, DISAGREES WITH MACRON

Kremlin says British military aid to Ukraine won't alter outcome of conflict, disagrees with Macron

Russia takes an "extremely negative" view of Britain's decision to supply long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles and other military hardware to Ukraine, but does not believe it will change the conflict's outcome, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Britain aspires to position itself at the forefront of the countries that continue to pump weapons into Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the decision to supply weapons only "leads to further destruction and fighting."

It also said it categorically disagrees with France's Macron's assessment that Russia has become a vassal of China.

"We categorically disagree with this. Our relations with China have the character of a special, strategic partnership," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin also dismissed a report from the Washington Post that Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to reveal the locations of Russian troops near Bakhmut to Ukraine, saying it looked like a hoax.