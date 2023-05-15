ITALY RESPECTS TURKISH PEOPLES WILL IN ELECTIONS: FOREIGN MINISTER

Italian foreign minister said his country respects the Turkish people's will as manifested in the elections held on Sunday, local media reported on Monday.

"Türkiye continues to be one of the main players in NATO and stability in the Mediterranean," said Antonio Tajani in an interview with the daily Il Messaggero.

Commenting on the deal secured by Ankara that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets via the Black Sea, he highlighted its importance for world peace and stability in Africa.

Lack of basic foodstuff and grain in Africa can lead to an enormous migration wave from Africa to Europe, Tajani warned, adding that the grain deal should be continued.

In this context, he said: "We trust Türkiye's independent mediation efforts."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

















