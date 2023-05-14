 Contact Us
Zelensky working on 'fighter jet coalition' and wants Berlin to join

Published May 14,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking Germany to support his country by joining a coalition to supply modern fighter jets.

Ukraine is working on "creating a fighter jet coalition," Zelensky said on Sunday at a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin.

"It is very important for Ukraine to coordinate our efforts," Zelensky said.

Russia currently has a preponderance of power in Ukraine's airspace - a situation that needs to change, Zelensky said.

Scholz was non-committal, saying Germany had supplied Ukraine with a great deal of military weapons and would continue to do. He said Berlin was "concentrating" on providing Ukraine with air defence systems.