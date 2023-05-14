Ukrainian president says counteroffensive is intended to liberate occupied areas, Ukraine ready to discuss peace

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday in Germany that the counteroffensive is intended to liberate the occupied areas, not attack the Russian territory.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is ready to discuss the proposals for peace but they must be based on Ukraine's peace plan.

"We are not attacking Russian territory. We are liberating our lawful territory," Zelensky said in Berlin on Sunday at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



"We have no time, no forces and no surplus weapons for this," he said.



Preparations for counteroffensive operations were focused exclusively on liberating "our territory, which is recognized by the whole world."

Scholz reiterated that Ukraine is ready for peace but that it cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a peace dictated by Russia.