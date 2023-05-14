Russian soldiers ‘poorly trained’ and reliant on ‘antiquated equipment': UK Defense Ministry

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are now "poorly trained" and "increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment," according to the UK Defense Ministry.

"The force is mostly poorly trained mobilized reservists and increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment, with many of its units severely under-strength. It routinely only conducts very simple, infantry-based operations," the ministry said in its intelligence update on the Russia-Ukraine war on Sunday.

Previously, it said, the Russian forces consisted of professional soldiers "largely equipped with reasonably modern vehicles; and had been regularly exercised, aspiring to complex, joint operations."



