5 killed in unexploded ordinance blast in southern Ukraine

Five civilians in Ukraine were killed Sunday when an undetonated shell exploded in the southern Kherson region.

"In the Kherson region, explosives left by the Russian army killed five civilians. The tragedy happened at one of the agricultural enterprises in the village of Myroliubivka, Novovorontsovka community," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

Yermak further said the youngest victim of the blast was 27 years old, while the oldest was 68.

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its 14th month, has killed more than 8,790 civilians and wounded over 14,810, according to the latest UN figures.



