Videos show helicopter apparently shot down in Russia, near Ukrainian border

Videos posted on Russian social media on Saturday showed a helicopter apparently being shot down over Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

The state news agency TASS cited an emergency services official as saying preliminary information indicated the helicopter's engine had caught fire before the crash near Klintsy, which is around 40 km (25 miles) from the border.

However, a video posted on the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Voyenniy Osvedomitel, which has around half a million followers, showed a helicopter high in the sky exploding, being thrown off course and then plunging earthwards in flames.

In the Bryansk region russians shot down their helicopter



Comments accompanying the video, which Reuters could not immediately verify, said the craft, a Russian-built Mi-8 transport helicopter, had been shot down by a missile.

Other images posted by the channel showed wreckage in an agricultural field.

The helicopter reportedly crashed in Klintsy, Bryansk region, Russia. Before the fall, it reportedly circled over the city for a long time, then there was an explosion and after that it collapsed on a house in the private sector.

The Mi-8 has a wide range of military and civilian uses.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.