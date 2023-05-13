UK says Russian forces withdraw in bad order from southern Bakhmut operations

Russian forces have withdrawn from their positions on the southern flank of Bakhmut operations in bad order over the last four days, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.

The withdrawal has seen Ukrainian forces regain at least a kilometer of territory, Britain said in a daily intelligence bulletin.

"The area has some tactical significance because it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbas Canal, which marks the front line through parts of the sector," the intelligence update said.







