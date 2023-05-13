Russian forces pushed back near Bakhmut, Zelensky says

Ukrainian soldiers have regained ground near the flashpoint city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, as Moscow acknowledged some of its forces had left the area.



The "overwhelming efforts" of the Ukrainian troops led to the Russian side being halted or even "pushed back" in some sections, Zelensky said on Telegram after a meeting of the military's general staff.



He added that the situation was under control at other sections of the front line.



"Our defenders have advanced 2 kilometres in the Bakhmut section," deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.



She said no positions had been abandoned in the city itself over the week and that major losses had been inflicted on the Russian enemy.



In Moscow, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov acknowledged a withdrawal of Russian units north-west of Bakhmut, near the village of Berkhivka, but described it as a repositioning.



"In order to increase defensive capability," Russian units had moved into a new line along the Berkhivka reservoir, he said.



He also claimed Russian forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near the town of Soledar, about 10 kilometres north of Bakhmut, and that there had been no "breakthrough" there by Ukrainian troops.



The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group issued a scathing reply following the ministry spokesman's statement.



"Unfortunately, what Konashenkov said is not called a regrouping, but fleeing," Yevgeny Prigozhin said.



Several Russian war reporters and military bloggers have reported successful attacks by Ukrainian troops near Bakhmut along with speculation about the start of Kiev's long-awaited counteroffensive.



On Friday, Prigozhin invited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to Bakhmut to get a first-hand impression of the fighting.



"In view of the difficult operational situation and your many years of combat experience, I ask you to come to Bakhmut, which is under the control of Russian military units, and assess the situation yourself," Prigozhin wrote in an open letter to the minister that was posted on Telegram.



Often described as President Vladimir Putin's private army, Wagner has been used in Russian military operations in multiple countries.



But the relationship has soured between Prigozhin's forces and the Russian Defence Ministry, with Prigozhin complaining of a lack of sufficient ammunition and lobbing personal attacks on Shoigu.



Friday's invitation was seen as mocking Shoigu - particularly the reference to "many years of combat experience."



Shoigu, although he has the title of army general, never served in the armed forces.



Earlier this month Prigozhin threatened to pull all his forces from Bakhmut, saying his mercenaries were at risk of being completely encircled due to a lack of support from Russian soldiers and too little ammunition.



Bakhmut has been under joint attack by the Russian army and Wagner's troops for months. The city had a pre-war population of 70,000 and is now a mostly destroyed wasteland after months of gruelling fighting.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday to discuss ongoing preparations for Ukraine's counteroffensive.



The pair spoke about how contributions from international partners could support Ukraine's success, the US State Department said in a statement.



"Secretary Blinken noted Ukraine's sovereignty is vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the U.S. commitment to holding Russia to account, underscoring President Biden's pledge to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."



Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported two major explosions in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk on Friday.



The Russian administration in the annexed region accused the Ukrainian army of firing rockets at the city, which is almost 100 kilometres from the front.



The information could not initially be verified and Kiev did not respond to the accusations.



Earlier on Friday, Moscow reported that two pilots were killed when a Russian military helicopter crashed over the annexed Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.



The Mi-28 had completed a scheduled training flight in the Dzhankoi region on Friday when it experienced a mechanical failure, Russian agencies reported, citing the Defence Ministry.



Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. Together with other areas that were conquered in the course of the war of aggression ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022, Russian troops currently occupy around 20% of Ukrainian territory.



