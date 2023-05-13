Pentagon sending reinforcements to Gulf after Iran threats: Officials

A White House official announced on Friday that the Pentagon would be sending additional troops to the Gulf region in response to Iranian threats of disrupting commercial shipping in the Middle East.

John Kirby, the National Security Council Spokesman, condemned actions that pose a threat to shipping in the region and stated that the US would take steps to strengthen its defensive posture.

The details of these moves will be disclosed in the coming days.

The US Navy reported that Iran seized two oil tankers recently.

Kirby emphasized that the US would not tolerate any interference with freedom of navigation in the Middle East waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

He noted an increase in Iran's seizures and attacks on maritime shipping and stated that the US was working with allies and partners in the region on potential military actions.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Michael Lawhorn mentioned that discussions with regional partners were ongoing, and decisions regarding force posture would consider the safety and freedom of navigation for all nations.

The US 5th Fleet announced an increase in patrols and aircraft rotation near the Strait of Hormuz due to recent vessel seizures by Iran.

They also expressed the intention to enhance international maritime security collaboration.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces, called for an end to Iran's unwarranted and unlawful seizure and harassment of merchant vessels.

Additionally, the US military seized over $100 million worth of methamphetamine and heroin on fishing vessels in the Gulf of Oman that had departed from Iran.











