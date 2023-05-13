Blinken speaks with Ukrainian counterpart to discuss counteroffensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call Friday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed "ongoing preparations" for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, according to the State Department.

The two men discussed "how contributions from international partners can support" the success of the counteroffensive, the agency said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken noted Ukraine's sovereignty is vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the U.S. commitment to holding Russia to account, underscoring President Biden's pledge to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," it said.

















