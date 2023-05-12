ZELENSKY DUE IN ROME ON SATURDAY, ITALYS PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE SAYS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be welcomed in Rome by Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday, Italy's presidential palace confirmed to dpa.



Zelensky is also expected to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis during his visit, the first time Zelensky is to be in Rome since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



Ever since she came to power in autumn 2022, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine in its attempts to fight off the Russian invasion. She travelled to Kiev earlier this year.



Pope Francis has been calling on the faithful to pray for Ukraine almost daily for more than a year and has regularly appealed to Kiev and Moscow to agree on a ceasefire.



The pope has yet to accept Kiev's invitations to visit the Ukrainian capital, saying he would only go if he was also invited to Russia as well.



Recently, Francis had hinted to journalists that a Vatican "mission" around the war was currently under way. He did not give details. At first, it remained unclear whether he meant Zelensky's visit to Rome and the Vatican or something else.



Zelensky may travel on to Germany after stopping in Rome, though this has not been confirmed.



The Ukrainian president had recently already visited several Western European cities, accompanied by tight security, from Helsinki in early May to The Hague in the Netherlands, where the International Criminal Court is based.



He has also been to London, Paris, Brussels as well as Washington.



On Sunday, Zelensky is due to be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany, on behalf of the Ukrainian people.



It remains unclear whether he will attend the prize ceremony in person. It is also not known whether he would visit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin beforehand.



Zelensky's trips abroad are usually kept secret until the last minute for security reasons.



Earlier this month, an article appeared in a Berlin daily newspaper referring to a planned visit by Zelensky to the capital.













