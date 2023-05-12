Russia says repelled Ukrainian attack along 95 km in east Ukraine

Russian said Friday it had repelled Ukrainian attacks along a 95 kilometre (60 mile) stretch of front near the symbolic city of Bakhmut, as an anticipated Ukrainian offensive looms.

"In the tactical direction of Soledar, the enemy yesterday carried out offensive operations along the entire line of contact, which is more than 95 kilometres long," the defence ministry said, adding that Ukraine had deployed "more than 1,000 military personnel and up to 40 tanks."

"All the attacks of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled," the defence ministry added.







