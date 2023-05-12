EUS BORRELL TO PUTIN: STOP WAITING FOR US TO GET TIRED, WELL NOT

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign affairs chief, stressed on Friday the importance of the bloc's support for Ukraine "in the long haul."



"Russia has to understand, Putin has to understand that we will not fall," Borrell said at a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"So stop waiting for us to get tired, we'll not," he added.



The EU has to not only to provide ammunition now but prepare "multiannual support for Ukraine," Borrell said.



"Ukraine has to be sure that we will support it, not just on the everyday battle in the war, but in the long haul."









