Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of a Russian military blogger who was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday that Ukrainian units had begun their counterattack, and were approaching Bakhmut from the flanks.

In a comment his press service published on Telegram in response to a Russian media request about Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive, Prigozhin said that Ukrainian operations were "unfortunately, partially successful".